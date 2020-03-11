Ontario County Public Health hosts community forums on COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, in Canandaigua and Geneva

“Prepared NOT Scared” events on COVID-19 will take place simultaneously, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Geneva and Canandaigua. A presentation and discussion will take place at the Canandaigua Middle School auditorium, 215 Granger St., and at the Geneva High School/Middle School auditorium in the Carter Street Complex.

“Prepared NOT Scared” will provide an overview of what is known about coronavirus, symptoms, diagnosing COVID-19 and supportive home treatment. Public health officials will discuss strategies for non-pharmaceutical prevention measures. Those include proper hand washing, not touching your face, covering your cough with the inside of your elbow and staying home if you are sick.

The forums are free and the public is encouraged to attend — however, you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, you are asked not to attend. The forums will be canceled if a case of COVID-19 is identified in Ontario County.

For updates and information in Ontario County, visit: https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health