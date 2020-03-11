Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Grace Myers, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 graded units and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Webster

AJ Finn, of Webster, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 graded units and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, recently was recognized as a Class of 2022 prize winner by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College.

Tanner Steinorth and Julia Witt, of Webster, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sonya Wait, of Webster, enrolled at SUNY Delhi in January 2020 to study event management.

West Irondequoit

Christopher Butler, of West Irondequoit, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Butler majors in business management with a concentration in marketing.