Rochester Lilac Festival organizers announced 10 headliners to perform free shows at the 122nd annual event on May 8-17.

Performances will take place on the Sahlen’s Center Stage during the free 10-day festival. In all, there will be more than 80 performances this year.

Headliners are Devil Makes Three, Zac Brown Tribute Band, The New Mastersounds, Giant Panda Gorilla Dub Squad, Blues Traveler, The Record Company, Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Blue Sky Brothers: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, Mingo Fishtrap, and The Lizards, Phish Tribute.

Also performing are Amigo the Devil, Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal, Street Pharmacy, The Medicinals, The National Reserve, Kat Wright, Root Shock, Eli Paperboy Reed, Mikaela Davis Band, and Big Eyed Phish.

Visit rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival for information.