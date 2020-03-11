The University of Rochester has announced it will move most undergraduate and graduate classes online for the rest of the school year and is asking undergraduate students to leave campus and return home if possible, joining a nationwide emptying of college campuses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors to UR, including the Memorial Art Gallery and Eastman School of Music, are "strongly discouraged," and non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people are banned.

"We know that social distancing is effective in slowing down or stopping the spread of a disease," President Sarah Mangelsdorf wrote in an email. "These measures may keep you from getting sick; they will also greatly lower the risk that COVID-19 will be introduced to our campuses and healthcare facilities, so that these measures may also keep others from getting sick."

UR's spring break has been extended two days, with classes resuming online on March 18. Students unable to return home will still be accommodated in campus dormitories.

Hospital visitation restrictions at URMC hospitals are not included in the new announcements, though Mangelsdorf said they are being considered.

Elsewhere in the area, Rochester Institute of Technology has two students in voluntary self-quarantine after returning from countries affected by coronavirus.

All local schools are telling students and other community members that they must self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from travel to affected countries, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Study abroad programs in those countries have also been uniformly canceled, though some local students remain abroad.

Meanwhile, SUNY/CUNY will switch to online classes starting next week, with all campuses shuttering by March 19, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.



The move comes as the number of coronavirus cases grew to 212 statewide, including 121 in Westchester, mainly in the hotspot of New Rochelle.



The limiting of in-person classes on the 64 SUNY campus system is aimed at lowering the density of people in any one area to reduce the spread of the virus, Cuomo said.



“CUNY will help reduce the density in New York City. SUNY will help reduce the density in downstate New York,” Cuomo said.



Most students in the public college system are heading out for spring break this week, and so they simply won’t return to campus.



Beth Garvey, Cuomo’s special counsel, said it is still be determined how many students will still be on campus after March 19. There still may be some students there, she said.



And she said most public colleges will likely forgo graduation ceremonies in May.



The governor said each college will be “releasing students to the best of their ability, starting March 19,” but there maybe exceptions for students who have hardships and some classes that need to held on campus.



While the campuses will be closing on March 19, the dorms may stay open to address any specific issues of students, according to Cuomo.



“They are not evicting anyone,” Cuomo said. “They are not closing the dorm and kicking you out.”



They are switching to online learning, he said.



The decision for the state university system comes as colleges across the country are moving toward distance learning to finish off the spring semester, including at Cornell University in Ithaca.



Here are some additional measures in place at area colleges and universities:

MCC

Monroe Community College has announced there are currently no reported cases at the school, but there is an emergency response plan in place to reduce the virus' spread. The college also states that anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or have traveled to areas affected by the virus to seek medical attention.

Hobart and William Smith

Hobart and William Smith Colleges announced no specific measures but told students and faculty to prepare to continue their classes remotely after spring break, March 23-27, if it becomes necessary.

Cornell



At Cornell University, Council President Martha E. Pollack issued a statement to the school Tuesday, stating that all classes after Spring Break will be done online for the remainder of the semester. The college will also limit nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people on and off campus, along with restrictions on domestic and international travel.

RIT

Rochester Institute of Technology has closed its campuses in China and Dubai. It also has two students in self-quarantine after travel to affected areas, but said they have shown no symptoms.

St. John Fisher College

St. John Fisher College has canceled all school-sponsored international travel.

Nazareth

Nazareth College has canceled all school-sponsored international travel.

Roberts Wesleyan

Roberts Wesleyan has announced no specific measures. It has no information available on the college website but said it will have a dedicated page by the end of the week.

Includes additional reporting by Joseph Spector, New York State Team, USA TODAY Network and Patrick Harney, Daily Messenger

