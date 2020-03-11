Irondequoit native Joe Brucato will bring his next show to Water Street Music Hall, 204 N. Water St., Rochester, at 8 p.m. on March 27.

Billy Joe and His Foot will open the show at 7:15 p.m. Brucato will be joined by Levi Bennett on drums, Mike Gladstone and Jeff Martin on guitar, vocalist Therese Lott, James Richmond on saxophone, and Mark Terranova on bass.

Rochester Music Hall of Fame member Chuck Brucato will make an appearance.

Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are available through Joe Brucato Music on Facebook.