Maple Sugaring at the Rochester Museum & Science Center Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples, is returning for a 42nd season on March 21-22 and 28-29, and April 4.

During Maple Sugaring, visitors will explore the science and lore of maple syrup production with volunteers along the Maple Trail after helping themselves to a pancake breakfast. Call (585) 374-6160 to request gluten-free pancakes and vegetarian options.

Tickets for the general public are $9 for children and $11 for adults; tickets for RMSC members are $8 for children and $10 for adults. Pancakes will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and demonstrations run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Making maple syrup is a longstanding tradition for many families across the region,” said Nathan Hayes, CNC director. “We have so much fun sharing the science and history behind producing this springtime treat.”

Visitors will discover how a maple tree makes sap and learn about sugar processing techniques demonstrated through tactics used by Native Americans, early pioneers and modern sugar bush managers. There will be a 100% pure maple syrup tasting in the sugarhouse.

The featured display at CNC, “Life in the Water of the Finger Lakes,” explores the life and mysteries that lie beneath the surface of the Finger Lakes, from fish to invertebrates and plants.

Visitors can meet artists from the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators during “Sketch with the Artists” on March 28. On April 4, proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Walden Project NY.

Maple Sugaring is CNC’s major annual fundraising event and helps maintain operation costs. Volunteer opportunities are available at (585) 374-6160.

“We really couldn’t do this event without the support of our volunteer network,” Hayes said. “We’re so grateful for their commitment to this fundraising event.”