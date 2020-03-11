Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced five appointments to his administrative team.

“These dedicated, experienced professionals stand ready to serve the community they love and make a meaningful impact as we strive to build a better future for all of Monroe County’s residents,” Bello said.

Thalia Wright was named commissioner of human services. In this role, she will direct the operations of the Department of Human Services and its divisions.

Wright was regional director for the state Office of Children and Family Services in the Westchester and Long Island Regional Office. She has experience in child welfare as a Child Protective Services caseworker in Monroe County and a child abuse prevention specialist with OCFS.

Richard Tantalo was named public safety director. During his more than 30-year career with the Irondequoit Police Department, Tantalo worked on the road patrol, in juvenile investigations and community services, and as road patrol command. He was promoted to investigator in 1987, sergeant in 1988, lieutenant in 2000, captain and deputy chief in 2012, and chief in 2013.

Basil Barrett was named director of financial services. He worked for Xerox Corp. in Webster from 1989 to 2018, where his roles included post sale operations manager, manufacturing operations manager, and business planning and strategy manager. Most recently, he was a financial consultant with FINENG Enterprises.

Ana Liss was named economic development manager. In this role, she will focus on economic and workforce development initiatives. She was acting director of planning and economic development, and acting executive director of Monroe County Industrial Development Corp. and County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency.

Liss became managing director of business development for Greater Rochester Enterprise in 2016. Her previous roles include manager of corporate affairs with Cornell University, an Empire State fellow in the office of Gov. Cuomo, and a research associate and consultant with the Center for Governmental Research.

André Lindsay was named second deputy county attorney. He will provide advice and counsel concerning labor and personnel issues, and serve as general counsel to county departments and as part of the leadership team in the law department.

Lindsay joined Pullano & Farrow PLLC in 2017. His experience includes labor law, litigation and general corporate practice. He was an adjunct faculty member at the Nazareth College School of Business & Leadership and assistant corporation counsel with the New York City Law Department, and worked for Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.