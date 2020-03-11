National Trails Day is a national day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. On June 6, Victor Hiking Trails will show off the new Farmington extension of the Auburn Trail in the morning, followed by other trails in Victor.

Hikers of all abilities can gather at Mertensia Road Park at 8:30 a.m. for a continental breakfast before heading out to the Auburn Trail. There will be a water and snack break, with pizza afterward in the Mertensia Park Road Lodge.

The afternoon hike will start at 1 p.m. and return to the Lodge at 3 p.m.

Admission is free; reservations are required. Call 585-234-8226 or visit meetup.com/victor-hiking-trails-meetup for information.