Greece resident joins Cobblestone Advisors

Taylor Nowak, of Greece, recently joined Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC as executive assistant to the managing partner.

Nowak previously supported the chair, vice chair and associate chair for education in the psychiatry department at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She received a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice from Niagara University.

The investment firm is headquartered in Rochester.

Local residents interning at EFPR Group

Brandon Enge, of Greece, and College at Brockport student Jennifer O’Connor recently joined EFPR Group LLP as interns in the tax and business services department.

Enge holds an Associate of Science in business administration from Monroe Community College and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the College at Brockport.

O’Connor is studying for her bachelor’s degree in accounting.