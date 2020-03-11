Rochester soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Spc. Gregory Gora and Sgt. Eric Gurewitch, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to serve with the New York Army National Guard.

Gora serves with the Troop A, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition). Gurewitch is assigned to the 105th Military Police Company.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

HCR Home Care promotes Irondequoit resident

HCR Home Care recently promoted Suzanne Turchetti, of Irondequoit, to chief administrative officer.

In this role, Turchetti oversees all non-clinical administrative operations. This includes human resources, contracts, corporate compliance and communications/public relations.

Turchetti previously served as vice president of administration.

Music associations recognize Webster students

Webster music students recently received honors from the American Choral Directors Association and Monroe County School Music Association.

Carenza Glastonbury, Sara Kidane, Brendan Mathewson, Megan Mueller, Maggie Nagar, Miguel Ovando, Maxwell Parmelee and Maya Richards from Webster Schroeder High School were selected to participate in the ACDA Eastern Region Conference.

MCSMA invited 88 Webster students to participate in its Jazz All-County, Senior High All-County, Junior High All-County and Elementary All-County festivals. Students were selected based on Solo Festival participation results and teacher recommendation.

Penfield residents join EFPR Group

Michael McDonough, Becca Schneiderman, Konstantin Sytch and Ellen Williams, of Penfield, recently joined the tax and business services department at EFPR Group LLP.

McDonough and Sytch are interning at the accounting and business consulting firm. McDonough holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton. Sytch earned degrees in automotive technology and business administration from Monroe Community College, and currently attends SUNY Geneseo.

Schneiderman and Williams join as a staff accountant and tax specialist, respectively. Schneiderman holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the College at Brockport and English literature from the University of Rochester. Williams received her bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.