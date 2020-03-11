Victor Hiking Trails Inc. will sponsor the Opening Day of Trails at 1 p.m. April 18 after the Village Tree Board’s Arbor Day celebration and planting of trees along Rawson Road that morning.

Attendees can choose one of two activities, either hiking or biking, before gathering at Twin Elder Brewery. Chauncy Young will lead a hike on the Trolley and Auburn trails, both of which will show off the new section of the Auburn Trail between Maple Avenue and School Street.

Hikers and bikers of all levels are welcome to attend. Visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.