The Rochester Housing Authority is accepting online public housing waiting list applications.

This program allows qualifying applicants to live in a unit owned and operated by RHA. Applications can be submitted at any time, as the waiting list remains open throughout the year. This is separate from the Section 8 housing choice voucher waiting list, which is closed.

The goal is to make the public housing waiting list completely digital by 2022. Applications are accepted by mail, fax and in-person at RHA’s Applications Processing Center, 270 Lake Ave., Suite 300. Visit rochesterhousing.org/apply for information.