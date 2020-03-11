Sage Rutty & Co. invites the Rochester community to participate in Sage Rutty University, a free series of financial workshops running through May 28.

The spring semester includes more than 48 classes on 16 topics centered around financial wellness and retirement security. Three new classes are available: “Seven Costly Retirement Mistakes,” “Financial Planning 101” and “Know Risk, Know Reward.”

Registration is required. All workshops are held in the Sage Rutty Educational Center, 100 Corporate Woods, Suite 300, Rochester. Call (585) 512-2333 or visit sageruttyuniversity.com for information.