The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will celebrate the work of Elton John with “Elton!” at 7:30 p.m. on March 28 and 3 p.m. on March 29 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The program will feature the artist’s greatest hits, such as “Rocket Man,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Your Song.” Joining the Chorus on stage will be The Rochettes and The Teddy Bears.

Admission is $20. Tickets are available at thergmc.org and from Chorus members.