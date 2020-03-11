The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club recently offered two programs from agencies that provide services to the local community.

Nancy Ryan discussed the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network’s involvement in coordinating organ and tissue donations in the Finger Lakes, central and upstate regions. It works with hospitals to ensure the organ donor decisions of area residents, in consultation with their families, are carried out at the time of death.

Jennifer Brownell, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, discussed the role of her agency in reducing the secondary trauma suffered by children who are victims of abuse. She said the agencies involved with child abuse investigations work as a multidisciplinary team to ascertain the facts, and provide support for the child and non-offending caregiver. This may involve professionals from many sectors, including law enforcement, social services, prosecutors, courts, mental health advocates and educators.

In 2018, the club initiated a project to provide a clean water system for residents of the village of La Palma, Nicaragua. Utilizing funds from the Rotary Foundation, as well as donations from local clubs plus clubs in Argentina and Paraguay, a program for clean water delivery system was initiated. Victor-Farmington Rotary worked with Rotarians and local groups in Nicaragua to coordinate the project. Pipes and equipment to install the system recently were delivered to the village.

Victor-Farmington Rotary received a 2018-19 Rotary Presidential Citation. This award went to six clubs in District 7120. The club was recognized for advancing the goals of Rotary in developing and sustaining local and international Rotary projects, membership development, and promoting the club’s public image. The award went to the Ross Cottone, 2018-19 club president; Mike Slovak, 2018-19 district governor; David Hannan, district governor; and Janet Tenreiro, district governor-elect.

Rotarians are preparing for the 19th annual Taste of the Finger Lakes, a fundraiser at Ravenwood Golf Club on March 29. This event is a major source of revenue for the club’s service projects and activities. Guests can sample products from local food vendors, restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries. Visit victorfarmingtonrotary.org for information.