Society for Chamber Music in Rochester will continue its 43rd season with “La Harpe Francaise” at 4 p.m. on March 22 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

Grace Browning, principal harpist for Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, will make her first appearance in the series. This concert marks the debut of RPO principal violist Aaron Mossburg. Pittsford senior Matthew Lucia, winner of SCMR’s Composition Competition, also will perform.

The first half will end with Jacques Ibert’s “Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp.” The second half consists of two works: Claude Debussy’s “Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp” and Jolivet’s “Chant de Linos for Flute, Violin, Viola and Cello.”

Audience members are invited to a pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m. Visit chambermusicrochester.org for information.