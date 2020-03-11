All visitors to M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center are being screened and must be approved prior to visiting.

All visitors to M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center are now being screened and must be approved prior to visiting, Thompson Health posted Wednesday.

“The safety of our residents, visitors and staff remains a priority,” stated Thompson on its website.

Two documents to review before visiting residents are on the website. “The first document is the COVID-19 visitor screening questionnaire that all visitors to the MMECCC will be asked to complete and review with the receptionist. If you, the visitor, would answer “yes” to any question on the form, please do not come to the MMECCC or you will politely be asked to leave.

Those approved to visit will receive the Visitor Instructions,” according to the notice.

Thomspon also postponed the March 16 grand opening/ribbon cutting for the new Sands-Constellation Intensive Care Unit and Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic. “We are postponing the event due to an over-abundance of caution related to COVID-19 and CDC guidance now in place for social distancing. We care about your health and look forward to celebrating with you in future. Please watch for further updates later this spring,” Thompson stated.