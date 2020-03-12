The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

March 2: Kielbasa with cheese tortellini, baked beans, and vegetable blend.

March 3: Stuffed pork chops, creamy mashed potatoes, and roasted butternut squash.

March 4: Crispy honey sesame chicken over rice.

March 5: Chicken divan with buttery noodles and a side of fresh fruit.

March 6: Breaded salmon, rice and mixed greens salad.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.