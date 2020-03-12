The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
March 9: Preston’s chicken french over penne pasta.
March 10: Turkey bacon and swiss sandwich with homemade potato salad.
March 11: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy. Lunch and Learn —
Alzheimer’s Association: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related
Behavior.”
March 12: Lemon chicken rice and mixed greens salad.
March 13: Baked ziti, garlic bread and caesar salad.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
