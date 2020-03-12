Construction is underway on a $1.9 million project to replace the state Route 33A bridge over Black Creek in the town of Chili with a new bridge designed to provide safe and accessible travel for the next 75 years.

Route 33A links the towns of Chili and Riga. The bridge over Black Creek sits west of Black Creek Park.

“Gov. Cuomo and I are committed to replacing aging infrastructure through smart investments like this bridge replacement here in Monroe County,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner for the state Department of Transportation. “Because of this project, commuters and local residents will continue to enjoy reliable access to residences, businesses and the nearby Black Creek Park for decades to come.”

The 92-year-old bridge is being replaced with a new, wider steel multi-girder bridge, accommodating travel lanes measuring 11 feet wide with 6-foot shoulders to enhance safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Throughout the bridge closure, a detour is posted for traffic to use state Route 36, Interstate 490 and state Route 259. Local traffic can travel along Route 33A up to the work site on either side. Stuart Road on either side of the bridge remains accessible to local traffic.

“The town of Chili is excited to see the replacement of this bridge,” Supervisor David Dunning said. “The new bridge will enhance the safety of travel on Route 33A for our residents and those who travel to and from Chili on this route. The long-term benefit of this improvement will far outweigh the minor inconvenience travelers will experience in the coming months.”

The new bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic this fall, but construction will continue throughout the season to complete the project. Visit 511ny.org for real-time travel information.