The Tapestry Study Group of the Weavers’ Guild of Rochester is presenting “Interlacements: Recent Works in Modern Tapestries” through April 21 in the Williams Gallery of First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester.

Pieces include landscapes, fairy tale depictions and abstract images. Members meet once a month to work on their craft. The exhibit features a tribute to the late Heather Olson, a fiber artist and teacher who was a member of the group.

First Unitarian is generally open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, but visitors should call (585) 271-9070 to ensure the gallery is open.