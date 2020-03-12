Area arts organizations are stepping up their cleaning efforts and following the lead of public health officials

The threat of coronavirus — and the attempt to stem its spread — is impacting all aspects of life, from business to education, politics to sports. The arts and entertainment sphere is no exception.

Recently, the Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra temporarily closed Eastman Theatre and postponed the concerts scheduled through April 15, making the announcement after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in New York. The concerts impacted are “Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film” on March 14 and “Beethoven + Brahms” on March 19 and March 21.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced that it's postponing its ninth annual induction ceremony until the fall, since the event is held at Eastman Theatre. According to a release, talks are underway with Eastman School of Music regarding available dates in the fall, and a date should soon be announced. If you've already purchased Hall of Fame ceremony tickets, hold on to them for the rescheduled show. If you want a refund, contact the Eastman Theatre box office.

“Eastman Theatre is nationally renowned and each year has provided an amazing experience for our inductees,” stated Jimmy Richmond, board member and music director. “The Eastman Theatre is our home and we want to ensure our 2020 inductees have that same incredible experience.”

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 inductees are the Dady Brothers (folk/Irish musicians John Dady and the late Joe Dady0; multi-Grammy-winning sound and mixing engineer Mick Guzauski; jazz singer Nancy Kelly; Whirlwind founder Michael Laiacona; and jazz drummer/percussionist Roy McCurdy.

Meanwhile, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has posted a statement on its website indicating events at the Rochester Auditorium Theatre tentatively will go on as scheduled, though plans are subject to change.

"As concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue, RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre has implemented extra precautionary measures that have been recommended by public health officials, to help protect the health and safety of its patrons, employees and performers," the statement reads. "... Upcoming Auditorium Theatre events are continuing as scheduled at this time. As the recommendations from city, county and state health authorities continue to evolve, RBTL will remain vigilant in monitoring and reacting accordingly to maintain the well-being of their patrons."

The statement notes that RBTL has increased the frequency of santiation efforts throughout the East Main Street building (theater, lobby, restrooms, backstage, concession, and so forth). All common areas get cleaned before, during and after each performance, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed in the lobbies.

The next scheduled show at the theater is the production of "Hello, Dolly!" set for March 17-22. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19; 8 p.m. March 20; 2 and 8 p.m. March 21; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 22. Tickets (ranging from $38 to $90) are on sale now; check the website at rbtl.org.

In other developments:

• A March 16 concert at The Bop Shop in Brighton featuring the jazz/chamber/folk band Arco Belo, led by pianist, accordionist and composer Simone Baron, has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19-related travel concerns, according to the store website.

• Smith Opera House in Geneva noted on its website that there are no current changes in scheduling or programming, but that the Smith is "closely monitoring" the emerging facts about the virus and will follow the lead of public health authorities.

• The Rochester Museum & Science Center announced Wednesday there are no current plans for closures or event cancellations at its venues, including the RMSC museum and Strasenbergh Planetarium in Rochester and the Cumming Nature Center in Naples — though if that changes, RMSC will inform the public as quickly as possible. A statement from president and CEO Hillary Olson on the RMSC website noted that deep cleaning is done daily before the museum and planetarium on Rochester's East Avenue open, and the cleaning team is on site at both daily to clean and disinfect several times a day. Hand sanitizer stations are on each floor as well as the welcome center on the RMSC first floor.

• Strong Museum of Play in Rochester told the Daily Messenger's news partner, News 10NBC that cleaning efforts have been stepped up as well. “They’re wiping down hard surfaces a bit more often now than perhaps a few weeks ago but the museum has traditionally followed very strict policies,” Vice President of Marketing and Communications Sara Poe told News 10NBC. Extra hand sanitizer stations are being installed throughout the building.

This space will keep you updated about further postponements, cancellations and other developments.

Spring show supports Geneva Music Festival

The annual spring benefit for the Geneva Music Festival is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Gearan Center for Performing Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. The concert will feature Geoffrey Herd and Eliot Heaton (violin) Eric Wong (viola), Max Geissler (cello) and Zahari Metchov (piano), performing selections by Moszkowski, Schumann and others. There will be buffet-style light dinner fare, dessers and Hermann J. Wiemer wine, plus a silent auction of various Finger Lakes experiences and products.

Tickets are $64 and available at genevamusicfestival.com/benefit. For more information, call Fran Herd at 315-326-1951 or email info@GenevaMusicFestival.com.

The festival season this year — its tenth — is set for May 22 through June 14 with the theme of "Geneva Music Festival: The First Decade," showcasing the diverse musical influences the festival has presented over the years. The festival presents concerts in various Finger Lakes venues, including sites in Geneva, Canandaigua, Auburn and Skaneateles.