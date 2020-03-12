County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County late Wednesday night.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County late Wednesday night.

Monroe County officials announced the patient is in involuntary isolation at home and recovering nicely.

The Erie County executive confirmed in a tweet Thursday night that the test was conducted here in Monroe County and confirmed at a lab in Erie County.

The patient traveled to a high-risk area according to county officials, they do not believe it’s a result of local transmission.

County officials also said it’s not related to the students who are quarantined at SUNY Brockport.

The risk of infection in Monroe County is still low, according to the county.

More information will be provided at a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. Messenger Post Media, along with its news partners will continue to follow this developing story.