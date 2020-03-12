Victor resident joins Waste Harmonics

Christine Valway, of Victor, recently joined Waste Harmonics as director of business development.

Valway will pursue strategic opportunities to help boost the company’s business development efforts, and play a role in the growth and success of Waste Harmonics. She will work to educate prospective clients on the company’s approach to waste management consolidation services.

Valway brings 19 years of experience and joins the team from MilliporeSigma, where she served as biotechnology account manager. She earned her Bachelor of Science in biology from Keene State College.