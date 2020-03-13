The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation recently named the Outreach Center at Asbury First United Methodist Church a recipient of its first round of grants in support of the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers.

Asbury First has offered warm meals, clothing, household supplies, laundry facilities, medical care and showers to those in need for over 50 years. In 2019, it served over 38,000 meals, clothed over 6,000 families and offered free medical care to hundreds around the region.

To date, this work is done in inaccessible spaces spread across the three-building campus. As the demand grows and more guests need more services, Asbury First has plans to integrate its services by converting a building into a fully accessible and expansive Outreach Center.

Asbury First discovered its current design and structure creates a barrier for many guests, who often have to choose food, clothing or health care when their needs encompass all three.

Most of the funding came from the congregation. To help close the funding gap, Asbury First reached out to local foundations and interested individuals to raise the rest of the money.

“While we are not quite there yet, this grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation brings us another step closer to making this Outreach Center a reality,” said the Rev. Dr. Stephen Cady, senior minister. “With this grant, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation joins commitments from the Davenport-Hatch Foundation, the August Family Foundation and the Willmott Foundation, among others.”

Asbury First hopes to break ground on the Outreach Center during its bicentennial celebration on Sept. 20.