Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking people who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 to call their primary care physician before seeking medical attention. This allows their clinicians to take precautionary measures to prevent potential spread of infection before the patient arrives.

People should not go to the emergency room unless they are in need of emergency assistance. If that is the case, call the emergency room in advance so clinicians are prepared to protect themselves and other patients.

Those who do not have a primary care physician can contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health through its designated email and hotline: covid19@monroecounty.gov or (585) 753-5555.

