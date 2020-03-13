The 14th annual Tea at Two Fashion Show hosted by Embrace Your Sisters will start at 2 p.m. on May 3 at Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road, Fairport.

The fundraiser’s models are former cancer patients, as well as their family, friends and members of the community. Appetizers, refreshments, raffles and music will be provided.

This event will provide short-term emergency financial assistance to local breast cancer patients.

“EYS was founded in 2006 by five women, one of whom was battling breast cancer,” said Megan Freida, vice president. “It started as a fundraiser to help with her expenses and it has grown beyond what they originally imagined.”

Tickets and tables can be reserved starting at $45. Visit embraceyoursisters.org for information.