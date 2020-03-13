Genesee Country Village & Museum is hosting summer camp programs to engage kids in history, nature, animals, fantasy and more.

Children wanting to become fully immersed in history can attend 19th-Century Summer Sampler, where they get to dress up in period clothes and participate in hands-on activities in the Historic Village. The Museum will have Earth Camp in the Nature Center for children who want to explore the outdoors and learn more about the natural world.

A camp bus with stops in Rochester, healthy lunch options, and before and after care are all available for these weeklong day camps. Sessions run Monday through Friday, starting the week of July 13 and running through the week of Aug. 21.

Children ages 4-15 can embark on a full-day adventure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-day sessions are offered for campers ages 4-6. For older teens, the Museum offers a Volunteer Class Assistant program where they can gain leadership skills. Camps range from foraging, acting and historic cooking to animal adventures, a fairy academy and re-enacting the customs of the military during the Civil War. Teens can learn 19th-century dances in the Town Hall, or learn how to start a fire and cook over an open flame.

Advance registration for all camps is required. Families enrolling by April 30 receive $10 off their summer camp registration; GCV&M members receive a 10% discount. Class fees range from $115 to $270 per week, and those attending more than one camp will receive a multi-camp discount.

The daily, supervised camp bus runs from Rochester to GCV&M and back. Extended care and healthy lunch options are available. Visit gcv.org for information.