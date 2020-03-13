Rochester Accessible Adventures and Greater Rochester Adaptive Sports recently formed the Western New York Adaptive Sports Collaborative to create sustainable access to sports by youth and adults with disabilities.

Both organizations established adaptive and inclusive sports programming in their local areas, and will collaborate at a regional level to ensure recreational and competitive opportunities are developed and sustained throughout the region.

Each organization addresses barriers to sports that often hinder a person with a disability from accessing those activities. They will strategically plan the development of sports such as wheelchair basketball, sled hockey and wheelchair lacrosse across a larger geographic area, utilizing existing partnerships and developing new opportunities for recreation program development and sports team formation.

“The collaboration and partnership between RAA and GBAS is an exciting one,” GBAS President Norm Page said. “The beneficiaries will be athletes and their families, a community that previously has been impacted by prohibitive costs and few choices to participate. It gives access to and the affordability of sports and competition through regional play. With this collaborative model, we can give people access to the many therapeutic benefits that sports provide.”

”We are thrilled with the formation of the Sports Collaborative,” said Anita O’Brien, RAA executive director. “This decision to move from local sports planning to a stronger regional approach has been a long time in the making, as we have solidified our model for addressing barriers that typically inhibit youth and adults from accessing sports. This Collaborative fits well in RAA’s larger mission to ensure recreation as a whole is provided equitably and inclusively in our community, so that youth and adults can access the many benefits of their activity of choice alongside their friends and peers.”