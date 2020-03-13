Rochester Museum & Science Center recently welcomed over 200 students from the Rochester City School District to participate in “A Journey Through Time in African American History.”

This program is an immersive experience in which students meet local African and African American artists and learn about their crafts. It was developed with Jason Willis, director of African and African American studies at RCSD.

“This is a celebration of the contributions Africans and African Americans have and continue to make to the greater American culture, which can be a source of pride for African American students and an example to all to value their own cultures and to share them with others through the arts,” said Harold Clark, senior director of STEM learning and community at RMSC.

RMSC and RCSD hope that by meeting local artists who make a living on their passions, RCSD students will be inspired to pursue careers they may not have known were possible.

Participating artists included African American women’s gospel choir AKOMA; visual artist Bradford Britton; drummer and instrumentalist Yahaya Alhassan, who crafts bead necklaces to support a school he started in Ghana; sound artist DJ C-Melz; steel pan drummer Alfred St. John, who founded the Trinidad and Tobago Steelband; and the Baobab Cultural Center.