In response to COVID-19, Rochester Regional Health is implementing enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings to hospitals and long-term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County.

Access to these facilities will be limited to designated entrances with staff to screen visitors at arrival for a cough, fever or shortness of breath. Those with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask. All others will be asked to leave.

Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department before entering. Skilled nursing facilities are closed to visitors. All volunteer programs are placed on hold until further notice.

Visit rochesterregional.org/coronavirus-covid19 for information.

