There are no definitive plans to close public schools in Monroe County following the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19; no word yet from other counties, including Ontario.

Dr. Thomas Putnam, Penfield's superintendent, spoke for the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents Friday morning. He says school leaders are continuing to work with the department of health and monitoring the situation.

Putnam says parents should prepare for childcare in case schools close in the future. If there's a confirmed case of the coronavirus in a district, health officials will assess the situation.

Most districts in Monroe County have already canceled school activities and class trips as a precaution.

Allendale Columbia suspended all in-person classes starting Friday, March 13. The school will stay open, but all in-person classes will shift to a remote learning environment.

This follows Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza's recommendation of avoiding gatherings of more than 50 people and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ban on gatherings with more than 500 people.