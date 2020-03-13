St. John Fisher College recently appointed Tricia Gatlin as dean of the Wegmans School of Nursing.

Gatlin’s appointment follows the retirement of Dianne Cooney Miner, founding dean of the school. She will start on July 1 when Cooney Miner assumes the role of executive director of the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing.

“Dr. Gatlin’s demonstrated experience as a nursing leader in higher education, coupled with her commitment to teaching, scholarship and service to her students, faculty and the nursing profession, make her a great fit for our campus community,” President Gerard Rooney said. “We are looking forward to welcoming her to Fisher and to the Wegmans School of Nursing.”

Gatlin comes from the School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she was associate professor/associate dean for undergraduate affairs and interim associate dean for graduate affairs.

Her research focuses on diabetes and support for diabetic patients. Gatlin earned an Associate in Arts in nursing at Dyersburg State Community College, Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Memphis, Master of Science in nursing education at the University of Portland and doctorate in nursing science at the University in Arizona.