Here's your March weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 53° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WSW at 24mph

Today: Morning showers will mainly clear by 9am then we see partly sunny skies. Wind will increase with some gusts over 40mph this afternoon as temps fall into the low 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Saturday

Hi: 43° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 15mph

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Sunday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 22°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NNE at 10mph

Some sunshine. Cold.