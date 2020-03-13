A Rochester woman has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as prostitution.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, Samantha M. Stavalone, 30, agreed to have sex, for a fee, with an undercover detective from the Canandaigua department. Police also said she possessed crack cocaine and suboxone, with the intent to sell it, in the city of Canandaigua.

Stavalone was arrested Wednesday and held in the Ontario County Jail until her arraignment Thursday. Police said further charges are pending.