The discovery of community transmission, while expected, raises the stakes considerably — because it demonstrates that the infectious virus is loose among Rochester-area residents and people are picking up the virus it almost at random.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a formal State of Emergency in Monroe County following the identification of the 2nd COVID-19 case.

Public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza confirmed the second coronavirus infection in the Rochester area was acquired locally, meaning community transmission of the viral disease is taking place here.

Other updates from a press conference Saturday include:

The patient is a woman in her 60s currently in Unity Hospital.

She is an employee at Arcadia Middle School in Greece and went to school for at least two days after first feeling ill

All students faculty and staff at the school on March 5 and March 6 are advised to self isolate

She became symptomatic on March 4th

Officials are considering the possibility she acquired the virus during services at St. Josaphate Ukrainian Catholic Church in Irondequoit on March 1

Arcadia Middle School will be closed through March 20

Health investigators have not identified any travel-related factors in the women's diagnosis

Town supervisor Bill Reilich assured Greece residents that the town is working closely with regional and state authorities

The woman's case was identified at 7 p.m. Friday night

Mendoza says recreation centers and sports facilities should consider closing temporarily

Mendoza says that there 8 or 9 tests they are waiting on for results

Mendoza identified some of the challenges associated with the closing of schools including trying to set up daycare, relying on older relatives for daycare and the impact on public spaces like libraries

The new patient arrived at the emergency department at Unity Hospital in Greece Wednesday afternoon and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. He or she was in stable condition in an isolation room, the hospital told employees in an email Friday night.

Test results received Friday confirmed the patient suffers from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The hospital email said that said employees at risk of exposure are being notified and will be monitored by the county health department.

The patient who tested positive was one of eight patients being tested within Rochester Regional Health — one at Rochester General Hospital, one at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, two at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, four at Unity Hospital.

Greyhound bus passengers: Officials looking for 4 people who got off bus with Rochester man who has coronavirus

County officials did not say how the patient acquired the virus, other than to say it had nothing to do with students being held in quarantine at the College at Brockport and nothing to do with the first local case.

That case, made public Wednesday night, was a city man who acquired the infectious virus during a vacation in Italy, where COVID-19 is rampant. The man said he had mild symptoms in Italy and did not feel well as he flew into JFK International Airport and rode a Greyhound bus to Rochester on Tuesday.

He was examined Tuesday afternoon in an isolated room at Highland Hospital, where samples were taken for coronavirus testing. Results came back positive Wednesday night.

As of Friday, the man remained quarantined at home and was feeling better.

Also on Friday evening, Mendoza announced that county officials are trying to identify four people who were on Greyhound bus #252 with the man to determine if other passengers contracted the virus. Seven other bus passengers have been located and placed on voluntary quarantine. None are showing symptoms of infection.

The new case, whose origin is unexplained, raises the possibility of community spread, which occurs when infected people begin inadvertently passing the virus to family members, co-workers, neighbors or passers-by. Once community transmission begins, the coronavirus has the potential to infect a large percentage of the populace unless techniques such as social distancing can impede the spread.

The virus is passed when an infected person sneezes, coughs or exhales forcefully, emitting droplets of respiratory fluid riddled with the virus. These droplets can be inhaled by people who happen to be within six feet of the infected person.

The virus also spreads when an infected person gets oral or nasal secretions on his hands and then touches a surface such as a tabletop, stair rail or door knob.