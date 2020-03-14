Monroe County is under a formal state of emergency after a second case of coronavirus was confirmed. Officials believe it may be the first case of local transmission in the Rochester area.

Amid signs of a potentially large outbreak of COVID-19, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a state of emergency Saturday morning and later announced that all public schools in the county were closed until further notice.



The hasty actions stemmed from discovery of a second local person who has contracted the novel coronavirus. The new patient, a 60-year-old woman, works at Greece Arcadia Middle School and went to work for at least two days after she first felt symptoms of the infection.

Now all Monroe County schools and the Rochester City School District have followed suit.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Saturday afternoon that all 22 Monroe County public school districts will be closed until further notice, beginning Monday. Bello said he consulted with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza to make the decision.

Individual public districts can decide whether or not to ask faculty and staff to report to school. The closings also include all school-related activities, including sports.

Each individual school district will share specific information with their residents regarding plans for remote instruction, supplying food and other procedures. Closure details were expected to be announced Sunday.

The county health department and district administrators will be reviewing the policy on a "week-to-week basis," according to Bello. There will be another update by midday Friday, he said.

Mendoza said the new coronavirus case marked a milestone.



"I believe this is our first example of community transmission" of the virus," he said. The woman had not traveled to an area with a high rate of infection, leading officials to conclude she picked up the virus locally.



"We're entering a very unsettling time," Mendoza said. "It is a time that will test us."



He said health investigators are tracing the woman's actions at the school and elsewhere and have not yet encountered anyone contacts who is showing symptoms of COVID-19. Officials would not specify her job but said she came in contact with many of the school's students each day.

Mendoza urged everyone, but especially students, staff and parents in Greece, to double-down on hand-washing, mouth-covering and social distancing.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade said he will meet with county, city and local health officials to determine the district's next steps.

City spokesman Justin Roj said most recreation centers will remain open. The city of Rochester will make a separate announcement at a 10 a.m. press conference Sunday regarding food distribution and support for children and families.

Rochester City School District

RCSD is closing on Monday.

Steuben County

Steuben County has declared a state of emergency and is closing schools from March 18 through April 12. Districts in Steuben County are: Addison, Arkport, Avoca, Bath, Bradford, Campbell-Savona, Canisteo-Greenwood, Corning-Painted Post, Hammondsport, Hornell, Jasper-Troupsburg, Prattsburgh and Wayland-Cohocton.

Vertus High School

The charter school at 21 Humboldt S. in Rochester has suspended in-school instruction and has moved to online classes from March 16 through March 20. Students will complete coursework online on Edgenuity.

Rochester Prep

The largest charter school in the area has moved to remote learning at least through March 30. The decision was made by Uncommon Schools, the national chain that operates Rochester Prep.

Allendale Columbia

The private school in Pitttsford became the first local K-12 school to announce a move to online learning.