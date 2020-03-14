This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

ROCHESTER — Monroe County officials say they are holding a news conference Saturday to confirm that a second resident of the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county says the investigation is just beginning, but that investigators are confident this case is not related to the first case in Monroe County or the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will hold the news conference at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center.