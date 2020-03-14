A roundup of information from throughout the area

CANANDAIGUA — Two Honeoye residents are facing charges after Canandaigua police accused a motorist of driving under the influence of drugs with an infant in the vehicle after he collided with several vehicles on North Main Street.

Kevin Beechner, 21, of Honeoye, was charged March 4 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely, and driving across hazard markings, according to Canandaigua police.

A passenger, Mariah Davis, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Davis was unconscious because of drug use when police arrived and was supposed to be caring for the infant, police said.

The infant, whose age was not released, was not hurt, police said, although Beechner and Davis were taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital for treatment.

Beechner and Davis subsequently were taken to Ontario County Jail.

CANANDAIGUA

Man charged after apartment fire

A Bloomfield man has been charged after Canandaigua police said he set paper on fire, resulting in the evacuation of a Bristol Street apartment building.

Shawn C. Faber, 29, was charged March 9 with second-degree criminal nuisance, police said.

Neighboring apartments filled with smoke after the fire, which police said was set on the first floor.

Faber was released and is scheduled to appear in City Court at a later date.

ONTARIO COUNTY

Annual burn ban begins March 16

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the annual statewide burn ban begins March 16 and runs through May 14. The ban prohibits residential brush burning during that period. Springtime is when conditions are heightened for wildfires.

According to the DEC, the annual burn ban has decreased spring wildfires 42.6 percent since 2009.

Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York, according to the DEC. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation, the DEC further stated.

Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave such fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to the DEC’s Firewise website, http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.