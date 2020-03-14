There is now a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Monroe County, according to county officials. Officials will hold a press conference Saturday morning to release more details.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will hold a news conference Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Operations Center on Scottsville Road.

Bello and Mendoza confirmed the second case late Friday night. The county says the investigation is just beginning, but that investigators are confident this case is not related to the first case in Monroe County or the students under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.