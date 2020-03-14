This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

ALBANY — Two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The two members, Helene Weinstein of the 41st District and Charles Barron of the 60th District, have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons but had recently been in contact with other members of the legislature, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Weinstein and Barron are both Democrats representing areas of Brooklyn.

According to the statement from Heastie and Governor Andrew Cuomo, all legislators and staff that have come in contact with those members will be tested to ensure their safety.