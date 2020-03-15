Labor activist named CSEA regional president

The Civil Service Employees Association recently elected Ontario County’s Steve Healy to a four-year term as president of the western region.

Healy was the region’s first vice president, as well as acting Ontario County unit and local president. He started as a laborer in 1995 for the Ontario County Sustainability and Solid Waste Department, ultimately being promoted to his current position of motor equipment operator.

For more than 25 years, Healy held leadership positions in state, regional, local and unit committees for CSEA. He served on the board of directors, and the appeals and education committees. He is an executive board member at the Rochester and Finger Lakes labor councils.