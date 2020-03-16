The first COVID-19 positive case for Ontario County is a person who works at the Friendly Home in Brighton, potentially exposing the nursing home's highly vulnerable residents to the virus.

In a burgeoning outbreak, nine more Rochester-area residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including at least four linked to a Greece Arcadia Middle School worker who tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

One particularly troubling new case is an Ontario County resident who works in the Friendly Home in Brighton, potentially exposing the nursing home's highly vulnerable residents to the virus.

Monroe County health officials announced that eight more county residents have been confirmed with COVID-19 cases, bringing the Monroe total to 10. The Ontario County case, made public late Sunday night, is the first in a county bordering Monroe..

County officials released the following details:

►Four of the new cases have a clear connection to the Greece Arcadia Middle School worker, who was hospitalized Wednesday and diagnosed two days later. All four individuals are adults, not students.

►Additionally, one new case is an employee of Greece Athena High School. Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is recommending all faculty, staff and families monitor for symptoms

►The children of one of the cases discovered Sunday evening are enrolled at The Unique Child Day Care Center, 4 Meigs St. in Rochester. Mendoza has ordered it to close for 48 hours.

Of the eight new cases in Monroe County, one patient is in Rochester General Hospital, one patient is in Unity Hospital, one patient is in Highland Hospital and five patients are at home. All are in isolation.

An employee of the Friendly Home, 3156 East Ave. in Brighton tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. It was not clear where in Ontario County the person lives.

In a statement, the county said the nursing home's chief executive told them the employee does not provide direct care to the residents.

One Rochester Fire Department firefighter who interacted with a person who tested positive has also been quarantined, according to Monroe County Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza.

The health department has begun contact tracing on all eight county residents who tested positive, a press release said.

If anyone who came into contact with the infected people is deemed to be at high risk, that person will be contacted by the county, which is also working to determine any locations where the general public could have been exposed.

The firefighter responded to an EMS call for one of the confirmed cases. He is asymptomatic, but was potentially exposed to the virus and is in self-quarantine as a precaution.

Previous cases in the county include a man who rode the Greyhound #252 bus to Rochester from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after flying into the U.S. from Italy, and a Greece Arcadia Middle School employee. Both are still in isolation.

County officials are searching for individuals who may have disembarked the Greyhound #252 bus on the morning of March 10 with the first individual.

Testing standards in the area are now relaxed, and include:

People who have had close contact, such as being in the same room, with someone known to be positive with COVID-19

People showing signs of illness who have returned from a country listed as a Level 3 or Level 2 threat. Level 3 countries at present are China, South Korea, Iran and nearly all of Europe. Many other countries, including the United States, are now listed as Level 2.

People in quarantine who develop symptoms of COVID-19 illness

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and who have had negative results on tests for other infectious pathogens

Other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant, as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department of health officials.

The county is not doing screening for people who are asymptomatic, with some exceptions for people who work in high-risk settings such as hospitals.