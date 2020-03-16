The community responded to recent fundraising efforts by Churchville Elementary students with over $19,000 in donations for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

The school has participated in AHA events since 2001, raising more than $157,000.

Students celebrated this year’s success with an assembly honoring the top three student fundraisers: Analise ($517), Lilly ($698) and Carlene ($750), who was named Principal for the Day. The winning fundraising class will enjoy a heart-healthy snack party.

“The entire school participated in the healthy heart challenge during PE classes with special races and exercises,” said Bethany Matsko, program coordinator and physical education teacher. “More than 140 students volunteered to raise donations. Our kids here at CES want to stay healthy and make a difference for others in their community.”

Students had an incentive for reaching their goal this year — the promise of pies in the face for Matsko, PE teacher Shayne Sudol, kindergarten teacher Amy Francis, Assistant Principal Renee Mulrooney and Principal David Johnson.

The gym was filled with the sounds of “Pie in the face! Pie in the face!” As student representatives shoved the whipped cream pies into each face, the audience laughed and applauded.

More than 3,000 schools nationwide participate in the AHA Kids Heart Challenge program. The events promote sports and fitness, educate students in the risks of heart disease and stroke, and lay the groundwork for lifelong community activism and volunteering.

Churchville-Chili Central School District takes the annual Hoops for Heart event seriously. Churchville Elementary’s record for a year stands at $21,350 and the school is consistently placed in the top echelon of the state’s fundraising schools.