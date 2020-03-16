Greece was named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The town met the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Greece are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

The Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities, and inspire 5 million tree-planters by 2022.

“The Arbor Day Foundation has once again congratulated the town of Greece on earning recognition as a 2019 Tree City USA,” Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “The Tree Council, our Town Board and I are committed to attaining this goal every year. We are proud once again to be recognized as a Tree City USA community for the 23rd consecutive year.”