Most often, a term that describes something negative or ugly has a sound that befits its meaning. Without even knowing the word “scabrous,” you would probably not want to hug someone whose skin was so described. Nor would you, whether familiar with the word or not, be likely to want your dear grandmother labeled a “harridan.”

“Ponzi,” on the other hand, has always struck me as a term quite different. At first hearing, it might suggest a term of endearment or a tasty pasta dish. Maybe even a sporty automobile. The truth is quite different.

Carlo Ponzi came to America from Italy in the early 20th century: “I landed in this country with $2.50 in cash and $1 million in hopes.” Carlo, now Charles, soon realized that being a dishwasher was not the best path to his million. He devised a “scheme,” since immortalized with his name. No dreamy idealist, Ponzi understood that lots of people love money, especially easy money. And they’re willing to forgo questioning how that money is coming their way: “Hey, if Ponzi is producing unlikely windfalls, I might as well get my share.” Ah, yes, “getting our share.” An ethical standard made-to-order for the Ponzis of the world.

Ponzi schemes, also called pyramid schemes, differ in their particulars, but they can usefully be summarized in one well-known phrase: “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” The schemer borrows a buck from Paul, at the bottom of the pyramid, then borrows $3 from Peter. The schemer pockets a dollar and returns $2 to Paul. He then borrows $5 from John, pockets $1 and returns $4 to Peter. And so on up the pyramid. It’s a fine gig until the schemer runs out of lenders/investors/dupes at the top of the pyramid. It is at this point (pun intended) that the law usually steps in.

The Inquiring Taxpayer began to ponder all of this while reading about Canandaigua’s annual effort to secure a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state. This is Round No. 5 of the DRI grant program. Each year, 10 communities are awarded $10 million each for downtown revitalization. The first four rounds have seen $400 million dispersed by the state. In the Finger Lakes region, Geneva, Seneca Falls, Penn Yan and Batavia have received $10 million grants.

The DRI is not to be confused with the $750 million/year awards of the various regional economic development councils or the $2 billion Upstate Revitalization Initiative or … well, plug in your own letters. They’ll probably signify a state economic development program.

Now why does all of this bring Ponzi to mind? First off, we might ask where the state gets the money that it hands out. Most of it comes from New York citizens through the income taxes, sales taxes, licensing fees, selective taxes (gas, tobacco, etc.), fines, etc., that they pony up. That’s the robbing Peter part. The state also borrows a lot of money and gets a chunk from the federal government.

The state uses much of this money for legitimate public programs such as education, infrastructure and law enforcement. It throws a good deal of money at questionable economic development ventures such as the $54 million subsidy to refurbish the Buffalo Bills football stadium. And it then pays itself millions of dollars to conduct money recycling competitions such as the DRI and the annual REDC Hunger Games. In recycling public money, the state adds a neat twist to the Ponzi scheme. The taxpayer is both Peter and Paul, simultaneously giving and getting with no idea as to how the two amounts balance out. Even Ponzi’s clients were treated better!

How many dollars have Canandaigua’s citizens and businesses contributed to New York state’s crazy-quilt economic development agenda during the last five to 10 years? How much has been returned to us? How much public money is gifted to profit-seeking private enterprises? Putting aside the nebulous trickle down assumptions, is a balance sheet with concrete numbers available? More to the present point, Canandaiguans request that the state return $10 million so that we can improve our city. Show us why we aren’t entitled (in the truest sense of the word) to that amount.

Twelve Paramount Pictures (recipient of a state tax incentive) employees got to enjoy the Sept. 29 Patriots/Bills game in the governor’s luxury suite, the suite provided to the governor as part of the $54 million stadium refurbishing subsidy. The Inquiring Taxpayer wonders if the Bills ownership had to jump through 5.4-times as many hoops to get their $54 million as Canandaigua has to jump through to get its $10 million. I wonder how far $54 million would go toward revitalizing Canandaigua’s downtown. And I wonder how many local taxpayers will get to sit in the state suite that they helped pay for.

New York state is approximately $6 billion in debt. That represents the top of the pyramid. Who will fund its further extension? Inevitably the state will compel the taxpayers to shovel in new money, which the governor will then magically transform into the “free” money to be doled out in his publicity-seeking competitions. The taxpayers will be made to fund the very pyramid that will someday collapse on their children’s heads.

One biographical sketch of Ponzi reads in part:

Gender: Male.

Religion: Roman Catholic.

Occupation: Criminal.

Carlo Ponzi was born too early. The poor guy went to jail. Today he’d be working for Empire State Development evaluating Canandaigua’s grant application.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.