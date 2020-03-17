This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow
Wegmans is once again adjusting its hours of operation in its continuing response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Effective immediately, stores will be open from 7 a.m until 10 p.m. On March 13, stores began closing at midnight and reopening at 6 a.m.
The supermarket chain says the change in hours will allow store employees to do a thorough cleaning and re-stock shelves.
Wegmans is also temporarily closing:
— All Market Café seating areas
— All in-store pubs
— Select Burger Bars
— Amore
— Next Door
Wegmans currently has a two-item purchase limit on the following products:
Baby
- Baby wipes
- Baby medication
- Diapers
Bakery
Packaged breads and rolls
Cleaning supplies
- Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Household Cleaners
Dairy
- Eggs
- Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes
Frozen
- Frozen Vegetables
Grocery
- Boxed Cereal
- Canned & Packaged Fruit
- Canned Meat & Beans
- Canned Seafood
- Canned Vegetables
- Flour or Corn Meal
- Hot Cereal
- Juices
- Packaged Dinners & Entrées
- Packaged Milk
- Packaged Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Peanut & Other Nut Butters
- Rice
- Soups
- Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup
- Water
Health & Wellness
- Allergy Medications
- Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps
- Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers
- Cold & Sinus Items
- Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs
- Feminine Hygiene Items
First Aid Items
- Hand Sanitizers
- Herbal Supplements
- Homeopathic Items
- Incontinence Items
- Mouthwash
- Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)
- Pain Relief Items
- Shaving Items
- Sports Medicine Items
- Stomach Relief Items
- Toothpaste
- Vitamins
Meat
- Bacon
- Beef
- Chicken
- Ground Meat
- Ham
- Lamb
- Pork
- Sausage
- Turkey
- Veal
Paper Products
- Bath Tissue
- Facial Tissue
- Paper Towels
Produce
- Bananas (bunches)
- Grapes
- Carrots
- Potatoes