This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Wegmans is once again adjusting its hours of operation in its continuing response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective immediately, stores will be open from 7 a.m until 10 p.m. On March 13, stores began closing at midnight and reopening at 6 a.m.

The supermarket chain says the change in hours will allow store employees to do a thorough cleaning and re-stock shelves.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

— All Market Café seating areas

— All in-store pubs

— Select Burger Bars

— Amore

— Next Door

Wegmans currently has a two-item purchase limit on the following products:

Baby

- Baby wipes

- Baby medication

- Diapers

Bakery

Packaged breads and rolls

Cleaning supplies

- Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters

- Disinfecting Wipes

- Household Cleaners

Dairy

- Eggs

- Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes

Frozen

- Frozen Vegetables

Grocery

- Boxed Cereal

- Canned & Packaged Fruit

- Canned Meat & Beans

- Canned Seafood

- Canned Vegetables

- Flour or Corn Meal

- Hot Cereal

- Juices

- Packaged Dinners & Entrées

- Packaged Milk

- Packaged Pasta

- Pasta Sauce

- Peanut & Other Nut Butters

- Rice

- Soups

- Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup

- Water

Health & Wellness

- Allergy Medications

- Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps

- Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers

- Cold & Sinus Items

- Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs

- Feminine Hygiene Items

First Aid Items

- Hand Sanitizers

- Herbal Supplements

- Homeopathic Items

- Incontinence Items

- Mouthwash

- Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)

- Pain Relief Items

- Shaving Items

- Sports Medicine Items

- Stomach Relief Items

- Toothpaste

- Vitamins

Meat

- Bacon

- Beef

- Chicken

- Ground Meat

- Ham

- Lamb

- Pork

- Sausage

- Turkey

- Veal

Paper Products

- Bath Tissue

- Facial Tissue

- Paper Towels

Produce

- Bananas (bunches)

- Grapes

- Carrots

- Potatoes