Well, I must say I’m not very proud of my community today. COVID-19 has tested our fabric and I think we have failed. Greed and self-centeredness seem to be prevailing.

I went to Wegmans this morning for a few essentials (and, yes, a little candy to get me through) and was disappointed to see so many empty shelves. Not due to any fault of the hard-working and dedicated employees, but due to a me-first, the-sky-is-falling mentality of the people of Canandaigua. How much meat and cat litter do you really need right now, or even for the next two weeks?

I can only hope that people with stockpiles will be contacting friends and neighbors to see if they can share. If there are stories of putting the needs of others first, I sure would like to see them. We’ve seen plenty of coverage of the brawling hoarders around the country — and I had thought, that won’t happen in the Chosen Spot!

Greg Bouchard

Canandaigua