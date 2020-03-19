At the suspension of the 2020 season, the Hilton Winter Drumline was ranked second in the PSO Division — the top division of scholastic units — of the New York State Percussion Circuit.

East Syracuse-Minoa, the PSO champion for the past three years, remained in the top spot. Liverpool, Eastridge and Victor rounded out the top five.

Hilton was planning to compete in local competitions, the state championships, the WGI East Regional in New Jersey and the WGI Indianapolis Regional.

The 25-member ensemble consists of students from the Hilton Central School District in grades 7-12 and is directed by music teacher Tim Stodd.