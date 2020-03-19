Because I enjoy classroom learning experiences, I often audit courses at Finger Lakes Community College, where senior citizens can participate in classes tuition-free, but not for academic credits. I completed my formal education many years ago, but I still take many of the tests just for the challenge. This amazes some of my classmates, who probably wish they could avoid such chores.

This semester I enrolled, along with a friend and fellow retiree, in History 265: How Disease Has Changed History, taught by Professor Robert Brown. History 265 is a lecture-intensive course, but Brown also welcomes students’ comments and questions during his presentations. Brown’s classes are interesting, enjoyable and thought-provoking.

Not to boast, but I can’t resist revealing that old man Joel received A grades on our first two quizzes that covered the role of medicine and disease in hunter-gatherer societies, how the situation changed with the agricultural revolution and the rise of the early civilizations of the Near East, and the rational approach to medicine of the classical Greeks. The quizzes also covered medicine and the impact of diseases such as dysentery in the Age of Alexander the Great.

An especially interesting lecture and discussion dealt with the medical mysteries surrounding Alexander’s death when he was only 32 years old.

When I attended class on March 11, I expected we would travel back to ancient Rome to learn more about how the Romans dealt with plague, malaria, dysentery and typhoid fever. I looked forward to resuming classes after spring break, especially to the class that would focus on a book I planned to read during spring break, “The Illustrious Dead: The Terrifying Story of How Typhus Killed Napoleon’s Greatest Army” by historian-journalist Stephan Talty.

We instead learned that classroom activities would be suspended, that students should prepare to complete their courses online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FLCC is where I was a part-time teacher from 1994 to 2012, and where I have been a lifelong continuing education student since 1970. I hope that when it is deemed safe for students to return to the campus the SUNY system will not adopt a mindset that an online education is superior to or an equal to an on-campus education. History comes alive in Brown’s classes in a way that cannot happen online. There are many other excellent classroom teachers at FLCC — teachers who are needed to stand in front of their classes rather than to sit by their computers.

While FLCC’s suspension of classes remains in effect, this also means the cancellation of wonderful special events and speakers. Several of my Daily Messenger guest essays, including “‘Blue Devils in Vietnam’: Mission Accomplished” (April 24, 2018), “Wesley C. Johnson: A profile in courage” (May 9, 2018), “Reflections on bullying in today’s society” (July 27, 2018) and “Thoughts on reading ‘Taking Baghdad’” (Dec. 4, 2019) would not have been written had I not been able to attend FLCC’s special events.

I am grateful I had the opportunity to teach courses the old-fashioned way in human services, sociology, political science and history at FLCC. I hope my students learned as much from me as I learned from them.

My mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, despite her memory issues sometimes enjoyed FLCC with me. On one occasion during a lecture I was giving, my mother pointed to where I was standing and loudly told me, “You have big feet.” My students had a good laugh after her utterance.

As for the cause of FLCC’s suspension of classes, much remains unknown about COVID-19. I wonder if it was really necessary for our colleges to take such actions. I also wonder if such actions and the widespread shutdowns in all areas of our lives will damage our economy and society even more than the virus itself.

While much remains unknown about COVID-19, we do know that frequent and thorough hand-washing and refraining from touching our lips, tongues and eye and nasal areas are important. Taking such precautions also lowers the number of flu infections, which kill between 20,000 and 60,000 Americans every year.

If we do get a COVID-19 infection, how can we increase our chances of having mild or even no symptoms as opposed to symptoms that result in becoming severely ill or in death?

The stronger we maintain our natural immune systems, the better. That is why COVID-19 in a nursing home housing sick, frail and elderly people is much worse than COVID-19 on a college campus. The more we successfully manage stress, get a good night’s sleep, maintain a healthy diet (a vegan diet is especially helpful) and a healthy weight, and adhere to lifestyles that keep us physically, mentally and spiritually fit, the less there is to worry about COVID-19. When we do these things we also help prevent other ailments such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

President Donald Trump said that “we are all in this together,” regarding the ways we deal with this coronavirus. Such a mindset is also needed in the way we deal with other human problems, as well as with other sentient beings and the environment that sustains us all. If we really “are all in this together,” we must do a much better job of respecting one another, of recognizing that humans are not the only species worthy of moral consideration, of preserving and protecting the air we all breathe, the water we all drink, and the earth we all travel on.

The more we disregard Jesus’ Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” — I believe Jesus included our relationships with all sentient beings, not just our relationships with other people — the more such disregard will come back to haunt all of us.

